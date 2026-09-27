The car had been parked by the side of a narrow lane, which left insufficient space for a bus to pass through.

‘Good teamwork’: Strangers manually lift parked car out of the way to clear narrow lane in Penang

A car reportedly parked in a narrow lane in George Town, Penang, ended up blocking a bus and several other vehicles — prompting passers-by and tourists to come together and lift the car out of the way.

According to a video circulating online, the car had been parked by the side of a narrow lane, which left insufficient space for a bus to pass through, reported Oriental Daily.

With the bus unable to move forward, vehicles behind it also became stuck, causing traffic to come to a standstill.

Rather than wait for the car to be moved, several people at the scene stepped forward to act.

A group of at least five people worked together to lift the car and move it away from its original position, creating enough space for the bus and other vehicles to get through.

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Once the car was moved, the bus began inching slowly past the obstructing car, and traffic gradually resumed.

Passers-by and tourists unite

The sight of locals and tourists coming together sparked discussion online, with some praising the group for coming together to solve the traffic obstruction regardless of nationality.

Oriental Daily reported Threads users thanking Malaysians who helped clear the road, while criticising the car owner for allegedly causing the obstruction.

Others pointed out that George Town’s heritage area is known for its narrow roads and said motorists should avoid stopping in a way that blocks traffic.

Street parking managed by the Penang Island City Council (MBPP) in George Town is free on Sundays and public holidays.

This prompted a cheeky comment from one netizen that read: “It’s free parking on Sunday, not freestyle parking.”

It is unclear what day the incident took place, and it has not been confirmed whether any enforcement action was taken against its owner.

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