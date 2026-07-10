The driver could allegedly be heard asking her for a “threesome” and asking if she was a virgin.

Gojek driver allegedly proposes having ‘threesome’ with female passenger and her partner

A woman took to social media to share her unsettling experience during a Gojek ride, alleging that the driver proposed having a “threesome” and asked whether she was a “virgin”.

In an Instagram post uploaded on July 9, user @huatyousay shared a recording of the ride, with the camera positioned at a low angle facing her.

The driver could allegedly be heard asking her for a “threesome”, followed by questions such as “Are you a virgin?” and whether they could meet another day.

The clip has amassed over 140,000 views and more than 250 comments on Instagram.

‘Your heart never want to make love with a man?’

After those questions, the driver allegedly goes on to make a series of inappropriate remarks, including questioning whether lesbians — which the woman seemingly admitted to off-camera — can experience what penetrative sex feels like.

Scroll to continue reading Follow Stomp on WhatsApp and Telegram

“Your heart never want to make love with a man?” he asked the woman.

Huatyousay then can be heard telling the driver that she and her partner were not interested in men, prompting him to probe, “Oh, lesbians not interested in guys at all ah?”

After she replies, “not really”, the driver continues by asking if he could meet her and her partner and “talk about this”. The woman exclaims: “Huh?! No lah!”

Claiming he was “joking”, the driver then suggests having a “threesome” with the passenger and her partner.

The woman repeats “No” six times before arriving at her destination and getting off the car.

‘You actually wanna have sex with someone who is your daughter’s age’: Passenger

The clip then cuts to huatyousay saying she was still recovering from the “traumatic experience” the following day.

Upset by the driver, whom she described as “f**king horny”, she added that the driver had asked for her age and occupation. After she told him that she was 26, he allegedly replied that his daughter was of the same age.

“Now that I think about it, you actually wanna have sex with someone who is your daughter’s age. How f**ked up are you?” she said.

She also explained that she responded to the driver and “played along” because she was afraid that he might “drive to an abandoned alley” and sexually assault or harass her.

“I was just trying to be calm, stay cool and entertain him for my own safety,” she said, adding that she believed many women resorted to similar measures out of fear.

She concluded that it was “highly inappropriate” for the driver to ask passengers such questions, saying he was “technically at work” and that his behaviour was a “violation of workplace ethics”.

She added that she had reported the incident to Gojek but had yet to receive a response.

“I don’t want anybody, man or woman, to go through what I went through,” she said.

Stomp has reached out to huatyousay for comment.

In response to Stomp’s queries, a Gojek spokesperson said the company is currently investigating the matter.



The representative added that allegations of inappropriate conduct are taken seriously, and that the driver has been suspended from the platform while they complete their review.



Appropriate actions will be taken based on the outcome of the investigation.

‘Ban this driver off the app forever’: Netizens

Many netizens took to the comments to express their sympathy and wish the woman well.

A commenter tagged Gojek’s social media account and wrote: “Pls ban this driver from the app forever.”

Many users described the incident as “horrible” and “messed up”, with several saying it amounted to sexual harassment.

“Why do men think that it’s okay to talk to women this way? F**king disgusting,” another user said.

Several commenters also shared that they had experienced similar situations, describing the woman as “brave” for speaking up.

Have something to say? Join in!

Explore more on these topics TNP News

Gojek

driver

woman

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.