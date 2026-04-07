Glass bottles, rubbish allegedly thrown from CCK block narrowly misses child: ‘One step closer and she’d be hit’

The woman said that her daughter was almost hit by the rubbish. PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS

A woman has lodged a police report after a bag containing glass bottles and cans was allegedly thrown from an HDB unit in Choa Chu Kang, nearly hitting one of her daughters.

The incident occurred at about 11pm on April 4, at Block 656 Choa Chu Kang Crescent.

Ms Wani, 37, told reporters from Shin Min Daily News that her family had been visiting her younger brother and had booked the barbecue pit below the block to celebrate Hari Raya Puasa. Her three daughters, sister-in-law, and two nieces were heading downstairs to leave when the incident occurred.

“My niece and sister-in-law were walking in front. Just as my daughter was about to step out, the rubbish landed right in front of her,” she said.

Ms Wani, who was at a nearby barbecue pit at the time, rushed over after hearing the loud noise. She found her daughter frozen in shock, before she broke down in tears shortly after.

She said that if her daughter had taken an extra step, she could have been struck by the bag of litter. She recorded a video of the scene, criticising the culprit for a lack of civic-mindedness, which later went viral online.

Photos she provided showed the rubbish bag containing used paper plates, tissues, snack wrappers, plastic bottles, and metal cans, with broken glass scattered around the area.

Police report lodged

A relative subsequently made a police report. Her family also reported the matter via the OneService app, a platform for residents to provide feedback on estate matters.

In response to Stomp’s queries, the police confirmed that a report has been lodged and that they are looking into the matter.

Stomp has reached out to Marsiling-Yew Tee Town Council for comment.

One resident who lives on the ground floor said he had heard a commotion that night but did not go out to check, learning later that someone had thrown objects from a height.

He added that this was the first time he had encountered such an incident, having lived in the area for the past 21 years.

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