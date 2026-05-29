The Facebook post asked if full-time national servicemen should be instructed to put their bags down on the MRT.

‘Give NSFs a break’: Netizens slam complaint about servicemen carrying backpacks instead of putting them down while on MRT

A netizen was slammed for asking if the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) should instruct full-time national servicemen (NSFs) to “lower their backpacks” in a Facebook post, as others urged the netizen to “give NSFs a break”.

In the Facebook post, which has since been taken down, the netizen shared a photo of a group of servicemen in pixelated uniforms standing in a train while carrying their backpacks.

“Should not the SAF instruct NS men to lower their backpacks, as suggested also by MRT?” the post’s caption read.

A screenshot of the post was later shared on the SMRTRabak subreddit on May 26, where Redditor LawlessWrong asked: “Give NSFs a break, can?”

“First give up seat, then lower backpack… next what? Must salute to citizens already…” the user added in a comment.

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Netizens outraged at ‘entitled’ post

The post garnered over 1,100 upvotes, as netizens expressed outrage in the comments.

Some noted that the train was “not even crowded”.

“Not many other people put their backpacks down even in peak hour, why are you singling them out?” one asked, while another agreed that there was “no issue” with the NSFs’ actions.

Others described the post as “self-entitled”, while a user said that the netizen was “trying to get attention”.

“NS men cannot lower their backpacks, later enemy steal how? Must guard their backpack like how they guard their wife/rifle, last time my encik say one,” another joked.

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