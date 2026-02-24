The girl ran ahead of a man, believed to be her father, who was following behind while holding a younger girl. PHOTO: SGVR ADMIN/FACEBOOK

Girl nearly struck by vehicle after running across HDB carpark: 'Please hold on to kids when crossing roads'

A girl wearing what appeared to be a kindergarten uniform dashed across an open-air HDB carpark, narrowly getting hit by a vehicle entering from the gantry.

Dashcam footage of the incident was shared on the SGVR ADMIN Facebook page. The accompanying caption stated that the incident happened on Feb 20.

In the 24-second clip, the girl emerges from behind a parked lorry and freezes when the dashcam vehicle approaches. She steps back to safety after a brief second.

A man, believed to be her father, follows behind, holding a younger girl wearing the same uniform. The man is also seen carrying two children's bags.

Captioned "Please hold on to the kids when crossing the roads," the post shared on Feb 22 has since garnered over 100,000 views, 330 reactions, and 160 comments.

It remains unclear when and where exactly the incident took place.

Following the near-accident, the man and the two girls continued across the driveway.

Netizens criticise man for not holding girl back

Most netizens slammed the man for not holding the older girl as they approached the driveway. Some also criticised the father for not appearing apologetic.

"The father was not even apologetic toward CAM car," one user said. However, others quickly rebutted by noting that he had raised his hand to gesture to the driver.

Meanwhile, several netizens stressed the importance of road safety: "The father should lecture the kids on how to cross the road safely."

Many also praised the driver, with one user commenting, "Thank goodness that driver practised due care when entering the carpark and at a careful speed."

