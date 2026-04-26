The girl’s father shared that she is a “social butterfly” who often greets people during their rides. PHOTO: URDADDY.NAEM/TIKTOK

Girl, 5, waves happily to paramedics and patient on stretcher: ‘A wave of cuteness’

Local TikTok users are gushing over a cheerful five-year-old girl who spontaneously waved to Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) paramedics and their patient, who looked like they were about to board an ambulance.

In a TikTok video posted on @urdaddy.naem on April 25, the girl is seen on the rear seat of a bicycle in sunglasses, chatting to the cyclist.

Six seconds into the video, the girl looks ahead and waves, and the video transitions to show three SCDF paramedics and one male patient on a stretcher. The paramedics appeared both surprised and amused, and one returned the wave.

“I said hello to the doctors,” the girl said in the video, which was cheekily captioned “kids really will wave at anyone”.

‘Came from an innocent place’: father of girl

Speaking to Stomp, the 42-year-old father-of-two behind the video, who only wanted to be known as Naem, said the incident had happened earlier in the week while he was fetching his daughter Sophie from school.

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“She’s become quite the little social butterfly, always waving and greeting people we pass with a cheerful ‘hello’ or ‘good morning’,” said Naem.

Naem, who has an older son, said that both his children had grown up riding the cargo bicycle, but his son has since outgrown it and Sophie now sits at the back on her own.

Describing the moment Sophie waved at the paramedics, Naem said, “It was a bit of a facepalm moment for me as a parent, knowing they were in the middle of something serious, but it came from such an innocent place.”

He expressed his gratitude that the SCDF team waved back despite being taken aback. While he was not certain if the patient had noticed Sophie, he hoped it also brought a small moment of lightness to him.

Naem said he has not explained the situation to Sophie yet, “but this would definitely be a video to show her in the future”.

Netizens find humour and heart

The video has captured hearts online, already garnering 341,200 views, 31,600 likes and 20,800 shares.

In reply to the on-screen text “someone pls teach her to read the room”, one netizen wrote, “Don’t read the room girl! Like ever. Let the room adapt to you”.

Many found the situation amusing, and commented on how they laughed out loud at the video.

Commenters also expressed gratitude to the paramedics for waving back. “Great that they waved back, made the kid’s day,” said one user.

“What a diva, a queen, with the hat and sunglasses. I want to be like her when I grow up,” remarked one commenter.

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