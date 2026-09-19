The girl slumped into the driver’s seat and cried loudly after the crash.

Girl, 14, slumps into driver’s seat and cries after crashing car into pillar and vehicles

A 14-year-old girl, suspected of having an intellectual disability, slumped into the driver’s seat and bawled after crashing a car into two other vehicles and a pillar in Malaysia.

According to China Press, the collision happened near a food street in Penang, at about 5pm on Sept 15.

The girl was reportedly at a nearby “religious site” where she somehow obtained the car keys. She then drove the car, an Inokom Atos, towards the food street, where she reportedly crashed into a car parked along the roadside.

The teenager subsequently drove against traffic and crashed into another car and a stall pillar.

Teenager slumps into driver’s seat and cries

Footage circulating online shows the girl slumped over the driver’s seat and crying loudly in the aftermath of the accident.

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In one of the clips, an elderly man is seen standing beside the driver’s seat and berating the teen.

“Who ask you to drive a car? Do you know how to drive?” the man interrogates.

While there were no casualties, the car reportedly sustained a shattered windshield and a flat tire.

The girls’ father and brother, as well as her tutor rushed to the scene after hearing the incident. The car was towed away at about 6.04pm.

Seberang Perai Tengah district police chief Nik Aminuddin Raja Abdullah said police are investigating the incident for reckless and dangerous driving.

He took the opportunity to advise parents and guardians to monitor their children’s activities and not allow underage children to drive vehicles.

Under Malaysia’s Road Transport Act, those under the age of 16 are not allowed to drive any motor vehicle. Underage drivers, as well as anyone who allows them to drive, can face a fine of up to RM2,000 (S$626), six months’ jail, or both.

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