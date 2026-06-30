Girl, 14, last seen at Lorong Lew Lian on June 17 has been found: Police
Update:
The girl has been found, said the police in an update on June 30 at 5.37pm.
Original article:
The police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a 14-year-old girl who was last seen at Block 8 Lorong Lew Lian at about 12pm on June 17.
Lee Jia Xuan was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans, the police said in a news release on June 29.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is requested to call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online via www.police.gov.sg/i-witness.
All information will be kept strictly confidential.
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