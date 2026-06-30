Girl, 14, last seen at Lorong Lew Lian on June 17 has been found: Police

Update:

The girl has been found, said the police in an update on June 30 at 5.37pm.

Original article:

The police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a 14-year-old girl who was last seen at Block 8 Lorong Lew Lian at about 12pm on June 17.

Lee Jia Xuan was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans, the police said in a news release on June 29.

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Anyone with information on her whereabouts is requested to call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online via www.police.gov.sg/i-witness.

All information will be kept strictly confidential.

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