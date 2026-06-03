The teen and her friend met the 27-year-old man at a multi-storey carpark in Bukit Batok.

Girl, 14, gives 27-year-old man handjob for $100, cigarettes and alcohol while 12-year-old friend acts as lookout

A 27-year-old man allegedly gave a 14-year-old girl cash, cigarettes, and alcohol in exchange for a handjob while her 12-year-old friend acted as lookout.

The accused, Hazim Bin Yazid, pleaded guilty on June 2 to one charge of obtaining sexual services with a person under the age of 18. A second charge will be taken into consideration during sentencing.

According to Shin Min Daily News, court documents revealed that Hazim frequently used Telegram and other social media platforms to message netizens, offering motorcycle hitching services and seeking out sex workers.

In September 2025, a 14-year-old girl contacted Hazim via Telegram to enquire about a motorcycle hitching service. Although she had already found another rider by the time he replied, the pair continued chatting.

The teenager later told Hazim that she and her friend needed money to buy cigarettes and alcohol. She also disclosed that both of them were under the legal age of 18 and asked whether he could help purchase the items for them.

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Hazim then asked whether the two girls would be willing to provide sexual services — he offered to give them between $100 and $200 to buy cigarettes and alcohol in exchange for performing oral sex on him.

The 14-year-old said she was willing, adding that her friend would accompany her and decide upon meeting whether to take part in the arrangement. The trio subsequently met on Sept 17, 2025.

Teen gives 27-year-old man handjob

That afternoon, Hazim drove a white company van to a multi-storey carpark near Block 293C Bukit Batok Street 21. He parked the vehicle on the 6A level, which was relatively secluded, and arranged a private-hire vehicle to ferry the two girls from Hougang to the location.

After the girls arrived, Hazim invited them to sit in the front passenger seat of the van and asked for their ages, thereby learning that both of them were underage.

He then asked if they were willing to perform oral sex on him, which they refused. However, the 14-year-old girl proposed to give him a handjob in exchange for money to buy cigarettes and alcohol, while the 12-year-old offered to keep watch.

After they did so, Hazim gave them $100, cigarettes, and a bottle of alcohol. He also arranged for a private-hire car to drop them off at a mall in Serangoon.

Prosecution argues for at least 5 months’ jail

The prosecution argued that a fine alone would be insufficient punishment for the offence and urged the court to sentence Hazim to at least five months’ imprisonment.

Hazim was arrested on Nov 4 last year, although court documents did not disclose how the authorities became aware of the offences.

The prosecutor stated that the defendant knew the girl was a minor, but insisted on soliciting sexual services from her.

The second charge involved the 12-year-old girl, whom Hazim allegedly attempted to entice with cigarettes, alcohol, and cash.

The prosecution argued that Hazim’s act of providing cigarettes to minors was an offence under smoking laws and should be considered an aggravating factor during sentencing.

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