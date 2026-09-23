Girl, 13, jumps from second-floor window to escape uncle’s alleged rape attempt, fractures spine

The girl was left alone at home with her 31-year-old uncle on September 19 while her grandparents went to work in the city.

A 13-year-old girl in Thailand suffered serious injuries after jumping from the second floor of her home while trying to escape an uncle, who allegedly attempted to sexually assault her.

The incident happened on Sept 19 in Sakon Nakhon, northeastern Thailand, while the girl’s grandparents were away at work.

According to Thai media reports, the girl, identified by Thairath Online as Bee, was left alone at home with her 31-year-old biological uncle, identified only as Wee.

Bee was in her bedroom on the second floor when her uncle allegedly climbed in through an open window.

Her grandfather told reporters that the bedroom door had been locked, but the window was left open because of the heat.

Scroll to continue reading Follow Stomp on WhatsApp and Telegram

Wee reportedly strangled the girl and attempted to sexually assault her.

Bee fought back and managed to break free before jumping from the second-floor window in an attempt to escape. She suffered serious injuries in the fall, including fractures to her toes and spine.

The uncle, identified only as Wee in reports, allegedly climbed through the window into the girl’s bedroom. PHOTO: THAIRATH ONLINE

But her ordeal did not end there.

According to Thaiger, her uncle jumped down after her and allegedly tried to assault her again.

Neighbours heard her cries for help and came to her aid, prompting Wee to flee.

Bee was taken to hospital, where she was found to have suffered a toe fracture and vertebral fracture.

Man previously arrested for drug offences

Police were alerted on Sept 19 after the girl’s relatives brought her to report the incident.

Police Colonel Jeerawat Photina, chief of Tao Ngoi Police Station, said officers immediately began investigating.

Preliminary investigations indicated that the suspect was a relative living in the same house and had allegedly taken advantage of the grandparents’ absence to enter the girl’s room through the open window.

Police Colonel Jeerawat Photina, chief of Tao Ngoi Police Station, said officers began investigating immediately. PHOTO: THAIRATH ONLINE

According to Thaiger and Thairath, Wee remained at large at the time of reporting.

Thai police said he had previously been arrested and prosecuted four times in connection with drug-related offences. Additionally, he was reported to have psychiatric issues and an aggressive temperament.

However, officers said they needed to interview the girl with a multidisciplinary team and psychologist to gather evidence before applying for an arrest warrant.

Police also denied reports that they had ignored the case or failed to act against the suspect, saying officers had responded after the report and launched an urgent search for him.

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.