Girl, 10, kissed and molested multiple times by uncle, gained weight to avoid abuse

The man was jailed five years and five months, with an additional six months in lieu of 12 strokes of the cane.

A 10-year-old girl who was kissed and molested multiple times by her uncle deliberately gained weight to avoid further abuse and contemplated suicide.

Her younger sister was also sexually assaulted by their uncle, with the latter sending her texts such as “Think you be my gf better”.

The man, a 51-year-old Singaporean, was sentenced to five years and five months in prison, with an additional six months in lieu of 12 strokes of the cane.

He faced seven charges of outraging the modesty of a minor under the age of 14 and pleaded guilty to three of them. The remaining charges were taken into consideration during sentencing.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the victims are a pair of sisters — one was between 10 and 11 years old at the time of the offences, while the other was between eight and nine years old.

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The two families shared a close-knit relationship, with the sisters frequently staying over at the offender’s home.

The court issued a gag order prohibiting the publication of any information that could identify the victims, including the uncle’s name.

‘I like your hair smell’: Uncle sends inappropriate texts

An earlier report by The Straits Times stated that the first incident happened between November and December 2018, when the older sister was lying on the bed in the man’s master bedroom.

He then went on top of her and molested her. On another occasion, she was on the bed when he kissed her and touched her inappropriately under her clothes.

The Deputy Public Prosecutor added that the victim felt scared and started to tear during the incident.

The man also sexually assaulted the younger sister between January and June 2018. She was alone in the master bedroom when the man pushed her down onto the bed and kissed her.

In September 2018, he sent her various text messages through Facebook, such as “Just now driving kept thinking of you”, “I like your hair smell”, and “Think you be my gf better”.

The assault came to light after the sisters told their parents, who confronted the man despite his denial of the allegations.

Deliberately gained weight to prevent assault

Shin Min reported that the older sister suffered severe psychological trauma as a result of the abuse.

In an attempt to prevent similar occurrences, she deliberately gained weight, which eventually spiralled into an eating disorder.

She was later diagnosed with depression, anxiety, and traits of borderline personality disorder. The victim also attempted suicide by overdosing on medication and engaging in self-harm.

The man was sentenced to five years and five months’ imprisonment. An additional six months’ jail was imposed in lieu of 12 strokes of the cane, as the man is over the age of 50.

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