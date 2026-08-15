Ghost rider or patriotic spirit? Tampines e-bike rider turns heads with dazzling lights

The glowing rider apparition turned out to be an e-bike decked out in flags and light.

A brightly lit e-bike decked out in Singapore flags caught the attention of passers-by in a HDB carpark in Tampines, with its rider appearing almost ghostly from a distance.

A 52-second reel of the unusual sighting, shared on the Singapore Incidents Facebook page, shows what appears to be a glowing apparition approaching the camera in an HDB carpark.

However, as it gets closer, it becomes apparent that it is an e-bike decked out in lights and Singapore flags — the very human rider even waves at the person recording the video.

The catchy National Day ditty Stand Up For Singapore can be heard playing in the background, with the tune growing louder as the rider approaches. A woman, presumably the person recording the video, says “happy 61st birthday, Singapore” in Mandarin as the rider passes by.

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Given the surroundings shown in the video, the encounter likely took place at an HDB estate along Tampines Street 43. However, it is unclear when exactly the video was recorded.

Glowing e-bike leave some netizens spooked, others humoured

The video is captioned, “Scare die me”, which is a literal translation of a colloquial expression meaning “frightened me to death”. It was shared on Aug 14 — coinciding with both National Day celebrations and the Hungry Ghost Festival — and has since garnered more than 66,000 views, 1,100 reactions and 135 comments.

Many netizens were spooked initially by the sighting.

“At first I thought spirit come to visit! Ya, agree: scare die me!” said a Facebook user. “From afar I thought Casper coming?” another said, alluding to the friendly ghost character. Yet another said: “Seventh Month ghost rider.”

One commenter joked that he thought it was a patriotic spirit.

“I thought ‘Good Brothers’ (a vernacular euphemism for ghosts) came early to celebrate 61st National Day! Never knew ‘Good Brothers’ also Stand Up For Singapore!” said the Facebook user.

Several were impressed with the rider’s effort.

“Wahhh! So cute! Nice! Nice! Very good innovation,” said one Facebook user.

However, not everyone liked the mobile lights show.

“Craziness overload,” said a netizen, while another said: “Forgot to take his medication.”

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