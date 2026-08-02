The 40-year-old Chinese national was sentenced to two weeks’ jail.

Geylang masseuse jailed after pointing knife and biting colleague over washing machine dispute

A dispute over the use of a washing machine at a Geylang foot massage parlour turned violent when one masseuse allegedly threatened her colleague with a fruit knife, leaving the victim with a deep hand wound that required surgery.

The 40-year-old Chinese national was sentenced to two weeks’ jail after being convicted of causing hurt and an offence under the Protection from Harassment Act.

Argument erupted over washing machine

According to a Shin Min Daily News report, the incident happened at about 10.20pm on Feb 1 at a foot massage parlour along Geylang Road, where both women worked as massage therapists.

According to court documents, the accused checked the washing machine at the back of the shop and saw that the cycle had about 17 minutes remaining.

Believing it had nearly finished, she placed a used towel into the machine and left.

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Shortly afterwards, her 30-year-old colleague discovered that the washing machine had stopped running. Upset, she questioned who had switched it off.

Although the accused explained that she thought the wash cycle had already ended, her colleague believed the machine had been stopped prematurely, sparking a heated argument.

Knife fight leaves colleague injured

During the quarrel, the accused picked up a fruit knife with a blade measuring about 20cm and pointed it at her colleague.

Fearing she would be stabbed, the colleague rushed forward to seize the knife, leading to a struggle over the weapon.

During the struggle, the victim suffered a deep cut measuring about 5cm across her right palm.

She was also bitten on her right upper arm.

Other staff members intervened to separate the pair before calling for an ambulance. The victim was taken to hospital for treatment, while police arrested the accused later that night.

Hand surgery required

Medical reports showed the victim suffered a deep laceration to her right palm and a bite wound measuring about 5cm on her upper arm.

The cut damaged nerves and blood vessels near her right index finger, leaving her with numbness.

She was transferred to the Singapore General Hospital, where surgeons performed microsurgery to repair the injured artery and nerve.

The victim was discharged two days later and given about two weeks of medical leave.

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