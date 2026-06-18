Geylang condo owners, management at odds over foreign worker housing ban

The affected owners said they received legal letters from the condo’s management corporation strata title in April.

Isabelle Liew

The Straits Times

June 17, 2026

The management council of a Geylang condominium, Casa Aerata, has faced pushback from some owners after it passed two by-laws banning certain groups of foreign workers from living there.

The affected owners – most of whom rent their units to companies – said they received legal letters from the 78-unit condo’s management corporation strata title (MCST) in April.

The letters said they had breached a by-law, passed more than a year before in March 2025, by allowing work permit holders in the construction sector to live in their units.

According to the by-law, units cannot be used to house work permit holders . The same by-law also states that they cannot house any other persons for less than three months.

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Another one, passed in January 2026, states that only “eligible foreign employees” are allowed to rent units. These include Employment Pass and S Pass holders, as well as work permit holders who are Malaysian or work in the services sector.

Owners were given until March 31 to “make the necessary amendments to existing tenancy agreements if they do not comply with the new by-laws”. They were told they would be charged an administrative fee of $200 for non-compliance, and that further legal action might be taken against them.

But they questioned the validity of these by-laws, especially since only 12 owners had attended the general meeting at which the first by-law was passed.

One lawyer not involved in the case told The Straits Times that such by-laws are valid even if passed by a minority, as long as they represent 75 per cent of the share value of those attending the general meeting. He said owners who object can challenge the by-law or go to the Strata Titles Boards with their case.

Twelve owners have been served legal letters, and two of these have since agreed to evict their tenants, a spokeswoman for the MCST said.

She added that the first by-law was passed because some workers had caused disamenities such as littering and leaving bulky items in common areas.

Some units were also infested with cockroaches, had appliances connected to power sockets in a way that could pose a fire hazard, or were overcrowded with workers, she claimed.

“The energy, resources and expenses invested in managing this has been quite high, so that’s why we passed the by-law in 2025,” the spokeswoman said.

She added that it is not the MCST’s intention to target migrant workers.

An owner who wanted to be known only as L, 48, said he had received approval from the Manpower Ministry and the Urban Redevelopment Authority to rent out his two-bedroom unit to a construction firm about two years ago. The firm had been housing six workers in the unit.

The retiree said he was puzzled after receiving the legal letter in April, adding: “My tenants were not on short-term stay, and the existing tenancy contract with the company was before the by-law came into effect.”

The workers asked to move out in May, citing disagreements with the MCST.

Another six workers moved into the unit at the end of that month, but were rejected by the MCST when L registered them for the condo’s facial recognition system.

The workers, who are still living in the unit, have been unable to enter from the side gate, and a function to open the gate remotely via the condo’s app has also been disabled, L added.

“A blanket ban on work permit holders is unreasonable,” he said.

Another owner, Huang, 45, said the company he rented his one-bedroom unit to decided not to renew its lease, also citing disagreements with the MCST.

“I don’t think they should violate my right as an owner to rent out my unit,” he said.

According to the Ministry of Manpower’s website , private properties such as condos are allowed to house all foreign employees, although owners who are renting out their unit for the first time must declare the tenancy with the ministry. They are subject to URA’s occupancy cap of six unrelated persons per property for homes smaller than 90 sq m.

Stephanie Li, a tenant, also received a legal letter in April. Her husband, a manager in the construction sector, is on a work permit and currently applying for an S Pass. Li, who runs a cosmetics business, is a permanent resident.

Said the 36-year-old: “I’m not sure what to do now as I have already signed a tenancy agreement for four years. How can they expect my husband to move out?”

Validity of by-law

An extraordinary general meeting to pass the first by-law was attended by 12 owners comprising 61 share values out of a total of 426, according to minutes seen by ST. A total of 80 per cent, or 44 shares, voted in favour of it. One owner, comprising six shares, did not vote.

But some owners said they had missed the letter informing them of the meeting, adding that its outcomes should not be taken as representative of all owners’ views.

Residents said they did not get detailed minutes for the meeting to pass the second by-law, although the MCST spokesman said it was more well-attended than the first.

The management council of a Geylang condominium, Casa Aerata, has faced pushback from some owners after it passed two by-laws banning certain groups of foreign workers from living there. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH

Kok Yee Keong, a partner at Harry Elias Partnersh ip, said a by-law is valid even if it was passed only by a minority of owners in the development, as long as they represent 75 per cent of the share value of those attending the general meeting.

All the procedural steps in passing it must also be met. These include a 21-day notice of the general meeting given to owners, and waiting 30 minutes before proceeding with the general meeting if the quorum is not reached.

“Condos are self-governed and by-laws are passed democratically,” he said.

On owners who may have missed letters, Kok said that under the Building (Strata Management) Act, a notice is considered validly served if it is sent to the address registered with the MCST.

If owners wish to challenge a by-law, they can request a motion to be included in the agenda of the next annual general meeting to amend or revoke the by-law. This will then be put to a vote.

If owners do not wish to wait until the next annual general meeting, they can request an extraordinary general meeting if they collectively hold at least 20 per cent of share value or 25 per cent of total owners.

They could also go to the Strata Titles Boards with their case, he added.

Other condos have been in the spotlight in the past for having controversial rules.

Cube 8, a condo in Thomson Road, made headlines in 2021 for telling residents that domestic helpers were not allowed to use its facilities, which were meant only for residents and their guests.

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