GetGo van runs red light in Bishan with boot open, nearly hits pedestrian: 'Well the car is GetGo not GetStop'

A pedestrian narrowly avoided being hit by a GetGo van that ran a red light with its boot wide open.

The incident occurred along Bishan Street 22, outside Bishan North Shopping Mall. The timestamp on a 41-second dashcam clip posted on Instagram suggests it took place at about 12.38pm on Jan 23.

In the clip, the woman is seen crossing the road while the traffic light for oncoming vehicles was red.

Without warning, the red GetGo van dashes through the junction, narrowly missing her. The woman manages to step back in time and avoids getting hit.

"I can only guess what this driver is doing, but this pedestrian was being vigilant, stepped back and managed to avoid getting hit," a voiceover in the video said.

The Instagram post by @rjlovesdriving showing the incident has since drawn over 267,000 views, 1,560 reactions, and 90 comments.

Following the near-miss, the van driver slows down and stops by the roadside a short distance away. The driver of the van then alights and closes the boot.

In the caption accompanying the video, the Instagram user reminded drivers to be mindful of their actions: "Don't rush and make sure not to get distracted."

"To pedestrians, forget about right of way and be vigilant of your surroundings," he added.

In response to Stomp's query, a GetGo spokesperson said that the company is looking into the incident.

Netizens call out reckless driving

Netizens slammed the driver for his dangerous actions.

"I'm glad she was attentive. That driver should be using public transport forever," one Instagram user quipped.

"AND WTF THE BACK IS OPEN???" another netizen questioned.

"Fortunately, the pedestrian wasn't walking [sic] looking at her phone like many people do nowadays," one user commented.

"Well, the van is called GetGo, not Getstop," one joked.

Earlier this month, a GetGo vehicle mounted a slope near an HDB block in Bishan, raising safety concerns.

According to the Singapore Police Force (SPF), failing to comply with traffic light signals carries 12 demerit points and a $400 composition fine.

