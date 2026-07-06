Garbage truck skids and overturns in Yishun, 3 injured

Three people were injured after a garbage truck lost control and overturned.

Three people were injured after a garbage truck lost control and overturned while travelling along a road in Yishun.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the accident occurred on July 5, at around 11.20am at the junction of Yishun Avenue 7 and Sembawang Road.

The truck was travelling along Yishun Avenue 7 when it reportedly skidded out of control and overturned on a slip road at the junction.

Garbage truck overturned

Photos and videos shared in a July 5 Facebook post by Complaint Singapore showed the truck lying on its side, with its windscreen shattered and bonnet forced open.

Police officers and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) personnel were seen at the scene, along with several police vehicles and ambulances.

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Three injured, conveyed to hospital

In response to Stomp’s queries, the police said they were alerted to the accident involving a truck that was believed to have self-skidded.

A 47-year-old male driver and his two male passengers, aged 47 and 60, were conveyed conscious to the hospital.

The 47-year-old male driver is assisting with investigations. Police investigations are ongoing.

Responding to Stomp’s queries, SCDF said the injured were conveyed to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

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