He ordered coffee for dine-in at Fun Toast but was asked to pay an extra 30 cents when he requested a takeaway cup.

A customer who ordered coffee for dine-in at a Fun Toast outlet was purportedly asked to pay an additional 30 cents when he requested a takeaway cup for his unfinished drink.

In a Nov 16 post on the Complaint Singapore Facebook page, the customer recalled visiting the Fun Toast outlet at Dhoby Ghaut MRT on Nov 15 and ordered a $6.90 set meal .

Unable to finish their coffee, the customer asked for a takeaway cup but was told that they would have to pay an additional 30 cents.

After making payment, the customer requested a receipt and noticed that the extra charge was listed as “hot water” .

“Charging a takeaway fee is one thing, but ringing it up as a completely different item is misleading and lacks transparency,” the user wrote.

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The customer said they asked for a takeaway cup but was charged an additional 30 cents. PHOTO: COMPLAINT SINGAPORE/FACEBOOK

Taking away unfinished drinks adds to costs: Manager

When Shin Min Daily News visited Fun Toast’s outlet at Junction 8, the manager said there are no additional charges for customers who request takeaway packaging when placing their orders.

In other words, a cup of beverage will cost the same, regardless of whether it is ordered for dine-in or takeaway.

However, those who initially opt for dine-in but later request takeaway packaging would have to pay extra.

The manager explained that providing paper cups for takeaway orders incurs additional costs for the business. This is in addition to staff having to wash the crockery used by dine-in customers.

He said the extra 30-cent fee is therefore considered a “packing charge” . However, the amount varies between outlets, with the Bishan outlet charging 40 cents .

The manager added that if customers request a takeaway cup when there is only a small amount of drink left, staff members may top it up at their discretion to ensure the cup is at least one-third full.

Customers hope for upfront explanation

Members of the public whom Shin Min spoke to said the practice was uncommon, adding that eateries should inform customers of such additional charges beforehand.

A woman who wished to be known only as Ms Qiu (transliterated) even found the practice confusing.

“Most places simply charge for takeaway containers whenever customers opt for takeaway. It’s rare to see an additional charge imposed only when someone switches from dine-in to takeaway, and 40 cents is too expensive,” she said.

Mr Wu, an administrative staff member , said he rarely has leftover drinks that need to be packed for takeaway.

However, the 43-year-old added that if an eatery has such a policy and informs customers beforehand, they can only accept it.

Another customer, Ms Chen, 24, who works in the food and beverage industry, said: “If the eatery had explained its charging policy beforehand, I might have opted for takeaway and eaten there instead.”

Comments on the original Facebook post revealed differing opinions on the matter.

Some users felt that Fun Toast was “correct”, describing the practice as common in the food and beverage industry and saying that customers should expect to pay for additional packaging.

“Restaurant don’t charge is out of good will,” one said.

Another suggested that the staff member had listed the charge as “hot water” because the cashier system might not have a specific category for takeaway cups.

“The bill is for the cup, be it reflecting correct item or not,” a commenter wrote.

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