Wang Yan, 25, was reportedly rescued after almost drowning while swimming.

Friends rally to help 25-year-old NUS student from China left in coma after near-drowning accident

A 25-year-old international student from China studying in National University of Singapore was left in a coma after nearly drowning, with friends now appealing for donations to help foot his mounting medical bills.

According to a fundraising campaign on Give.Asia, the student, Wang Yan from Qingdao — in China’s Shandong province — has been unconscious for more than a month after the near-fatal incident on April 9.

He was reportedly rescued after almost drowning while swimming and later admitted to the intensive care unit at National University Hospital after suffering brain damage caused by prolonged oxygen deprivation.

Friends said Wang remains dependent on life support, including a ventilator and oxygen assistance.

Brain scans reportedly showed swelling and severe damage linked to oxygen deprivation.

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Family struggling with medical costs

According to the fundraising page, Mr Wang’s medical bills in Singapore are expected to reach around $400,000.

“Without insurance coverage, and with his parents’ limited means, this is far beyond what they can ever afford,” the fundraising page wrote.

The campaign said Wang’s father, 61, and mother, who is close to 60, live modestly on retirement income of around $1,000 a month.

To help pay for medical expenses and bring Wang back to China, friends launched a crowdfunding campaign on Give.Asia with a target of $400,000.

Student flown home, but bills remain unpaid

An update posted on the fundraising page on May 22 by an account named Johnson said that Mr Wang had since been flown back to China to reunite with his parents.

While Mr Wang has been flown back to China, his medical bills incurred in Singapore remain unpaid. PHOTO: GIVE ASIA

However, costs for the medical evacuation flight and hospital bills accumulated in Singapore remain unpaid.

Mr Wang is reportedly still receiving intensive care treatment in his hometown in China, with medical expenses continuing to rise.

Based on Stomp’s checks, 4,568 donors have contributed about $277,235 toward the fundraising appeal at time of publication.

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