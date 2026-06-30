French bakery Paul’s Paragon outlet suspended by SFA till July 6 after cockroach infestation

Paul Singapore had accumulated 12 demerit points within a 12-month period for failing to keep the licensed premises free of cockroach infestation.

Daniel Lai

The Straits Times

June 29, 2026

Operations at French bakery Paul’s outlet at the Paragon mall in Orchard Road have been suspended for two weeks due to cockroach infestation.

In a media reply, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said on June 29 that the licensee, Paul Singapore, had accumulated 12 demerit points within a 12-month period for failing to keep the licensed premises free of cockroach infestation.

The suspension, which started on June 23, is in place till July 6 , said SFA.

The agency said that a licensee that accumulates 12 or more demerit points during a 12-month period may have its licence suspended for a period of either two or four weeks, or cancelled.

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The licensee must fix all lapses and take necessary measures to improve the food safety practices and cleanliness of its premises, said SFA.

All food handlers working in the suspended premises must re-attend and pass the Workforce Skills Qualifications (WSQ) Food Safety Course Level 1 before they can resume work as food handlers, the agency said.

The licensee must also ensure that any food hygiene officers working in the suspended premises re-attend and pass the WSQ Food Safety Course Level 3, the agency added.

In response to media queries, a spokesperson for Paul Singapore said the infestation could have been due to various factors, including structural conditions such as cracks and crevices that provide areas that could harbour pests.

Following SFA’s findings earlier this year, the Paragon outlet was closed for two months from April 1 to June 6 for extensive renovation to address the issues identified, the spokesperson added.

Works included sealing potential cracks, crevices and other areas that could harbour pests.

“We have also carried out comprehensive pest control treatments, and all affected food handlers are completing the required WSQ food safety retraining as directed by SFA,” said Paul Singapore.

The company added that it has also commissioned a review of pest management practices across all its outlets in Singapore and is acting on the findings.

Paul Singapore’s outlets across the island include those at Suntec City and Jewel Changi Airport.

Members of the public who have concerns about food safety practices by food operators can report them at www.sfa.gov.sg/feedback.

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