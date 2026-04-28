The girls are 14-year-old Ms El Amrithanjali (left) and 13-year-old Ms Daeng Nur’adriani Binte Daeng Muhammad Fairus (right).

Found: Two teenage girls last seen in school uniform in Pasir Ris, police appealing for info

Update on April 24:

Both teenage girls have been found, said police.

Original article:

The police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of two teenage girls: 14-year-old Ms El Amrithanjali and 13-year-old Ms Daeng Nur’adriani Binte Daeng Muhammad Fairus.

Both teens were last sighted in their school uniform at 9 Pasir Ris Drive 6 on April 27 at about 12.05pm, said the police in the early hours of April 28.

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Ms El Amrithanjalia was in a white blouse with a light blue skirt, while Ms Daeng Nur’adriani Binte Daeng Muhammad Fairus was in a dark blue polo top with a light blue skirt.

Anyone with information is requested to call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness. All information will be kept strictly confidential.

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