Contribute

Found: Police appealing for info on 12-year-old girl last seen at Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3

Published
Updated
Google Preferred Source badge
Read AI summary on Stomp Bites

Update:

The girl has been found, said the police in an update on June 26 at 5.17pm.

Original article:

The police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a 12-year-old girl who was last seen at Block 131 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3 at about 10am on June 24.

Koon Hui Lin was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and grey pants, the police said in a news release on June 25.

Scroll to continue reading
Follow Stomp on
WhatsAppand
Telegram

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is requested to call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online via www.police.gov.sg/i-witness. All information will be kept strictly confidential.

Stomp Comment
Have something to say? Join in!

Explore more on these topics

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.

Get more of Stomp's latest updates by following us on:
Loading More StoriesLoading...