Found: Police appealing for info on 12-year-old girl last seen at Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3

Update:

The girl has been found, said the police in an update on June 26 at 5.17pm.

Original article:

The police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a 12-year-old girl who was last seen at Block 131 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3 at about 10am on June 24.

Koon Hui Lin was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and grey pants, the police said in a news release on June 25.

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Anyone with information on her whereabouts is requested to call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online via www.police.gov.sg/i-witness. All information will be kept strictly confidential.

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