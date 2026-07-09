The former student recalled fond memories with the stallholder.

Former student raises over $55k for canteen auntie after cancer returns: ‘She was always there for me’

She made students feel heard, encouraged and cared for through bowls generously heaped with food and customised meals without any extra cost.

Four years later, after her cancer relapsed, one former student is repaying the favour.

Canteen stallholder Anna Ng, affectionately known as Auntie Anna by students, first made headlines in 2022 after sharing how she became her family’s sole breadwinner when her 67-year-old husband suffered a stroke in 2000.

The 62-year-old had opened an economy rice (cai fan) stall at Nanyang Girls’ High School in 2022, but still struggled to make ends meet, especially with $20,000 to pay in medical bills following an ovarian cancer diagnosis in June that year.

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Her story resurfaced after Vivian Zhao, a former NYGH student, shared a TikTok video on July 5, revealing that Ng’s cancer had relapsed and appealing for donations to help cover her chemotherapy costs.

The post shows photos of Zhao posing with the stallholder, whom she credits with making her school days brighter through thoughtful gestures.

She recalled how Auntie Anna would often prepare off-menu meals for students based on what they wanted, and gave large portions in case they were hungry afterwards.

“She always gave me treats and food and refused to take my money because ‘they’re leftovers and no one would buy them anyway’,” Zhao recalled, adding that someone would inevitably end up buying them afterwards.

‘Made me feel heard, encouraged, cared for’

Another photo shows the Ng’s arm wrapped around the student as they smile for the camera.

“Auntie Anna made me feel heard, encouraged and cared for,” Zhao wrote. “Be it during all the hour-long talks we would have after school or the time where she wrote my 2.4 timing on the wall, I knew she was always there and will always be proud of me.”

She added that the stallholder’s cancer had relapsed, urging others to support a fundraiser on the GoGetFunding website.

On the fundraising page, Zhao said it had “been very hard” for the stallholder to make a living while taking care of her health.

Calling Auntie Anna the “kindest soul you’ll ever meet”, Zhao described her as “understanding”, as she would often let students eat even if they didn’t have enough money to pay.

“I cannot begin to say how much Auntie Anna really means to me,” she wrote.

According to the fundraising page, more than 800 donors have contributed over $55,000 for Ng.

In an update posted on June 22, Zhao shared that Ng had received the first few payouts, along with what appeared to be a screenshot of a heartfelt message of thanks from the stallholder.

Many netizens were touched by Zhao’s gesture.

“I’m tearing up,” one commenter wrote, while another said: “Thank you for being such a sweet girl.”

One added: “Y’all are so lovely. I’m rooting for Auntie Anna and for her to keep feeding you.”

Stomp has reached out to Zhao for more information.

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