Former S’pore table tennis star Yu Mengyu announces birth of twins on National Day: ‘Our greatest gift’

Former Singapore table tennis player Yu Mengyu has welcomed twins on National Day, describing the newborns as her “greatest National Day gift”.

The 36-year-old shared the happy news in an Instagram post on Aug 9, posting photos of her babies wrapped in swaddles bearing the words “KK Super Bear”.

KK Super Bear is the official superhero mascot for KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital (KKH) in Singapore.

“A New Chapter, Times Two,” she wrote. “Our Greatest National Day Gift”, she added, with the hashtags #MajulahSingapura and #SG61.

Yu did not reveal the twins’ names or genders.

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One of Singapore’s most decorated paddlers

Born in Liaoning, China, Yu moved to Singapore in 2006 at the age of 17 after being spotted by Singapore Table Tennis Association coach Chen Yong while competing in Beijing.

She became a Singapore citizen in 2007 and went on to enjoy a distinguished career representing Singapore on the international stage.

Yu was part of the Singapore women’s team that stunned China to win the 2010 World Team Table Tennis Championships, reached a career-high world ranking of No. 9, and represented Singapore at the 2016 Rio Olympics and Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

At the Tokyo Games, she narrowly missed out on a medal after finishing fourth in the women’s singles.

Her determined performances in Tokyo earned praise from then Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, who described her as the embodiment of the “Singapore spirit”.

Life after retirement

Yu retired from competitive table tennis in 2022 after a career spanning 16 years with the national team.

She later became an assistant coach with the Singapore Table Tennis Association’s junior development squad before stepping down to pursue a Master of Public Administration programme at Nanyang Technological University.

According to The Straits Times, Yu became the first Singapore athlete to receive a full scholarship from the Nanyang Centre for Public Administration in 2023. She told the newspaper then that she hoped to eventually return to the table tennis scene with “a broader perspective and wider network”.

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