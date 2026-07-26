Former entertainment lawyer Samuel Seow has died, family confirms

Samuel Seow has died, said his family in a statement on July 26.

Former entertainment lawyer and Beam Artistes founder Samuel Seow has died peacefully in his sleep at the age of 53, according to a statement from his family, conveyed by a close business associate.

In a statement shared with Stomp on July 26, the family said the attending doctor had confirmed that the cause of death was a heart attack.

Stomp understands the family is currently in Johor Bahru, Malaysia, attending to Seow’s death.

The family also asked the public to respect their privacy as they grieve and make the necessary arrangements.

They urged people not to speculate or make assumptions about the circumstances surrounding Seow’s passing.

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“We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time. Your understanding, compassion, and respect are greatly appreciated,” said a representative from Beam Artistes.

“May Samuel rest in peace.”

Who was Samuel Seow?

Seow was formerly a prominent entertainment lawyer who represented celebrities including local singer Tanya Chua and Michelle Saram.

He was later struck off the roll in 2022 after admitting to multiple instances of professional misconduct involving female employees.

He also pleaded guilty to assaulting his niece and using criminal force on another woman, and was sentenced to four weeks’ jail and fined $1,500.

As founder of entertainment agency Beam Artistes, Seow returned to the spotlight in 2025 as the founder of two male pageants, Misters of Nusantara and Masters of the World.

His involvement in pageantry was later marked by controversy after Singapore’s Mr International 2025 representative withdrew from the competition over an alleged dispute with Seow.

This is a developing story.

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