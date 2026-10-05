Ex-childcare centre head allegedly touches boy playing alone, admits he did something he shouldn’t have done

A former head of an after-school childcare centre in Tokyo has been arrested for allegedly committing an indecent act against a young boy who attended the facility.

Hayato Yasuhara, 31, is accused of touching the lower body of the elementary school pupil over his clothes in August while he was playing alone at the centre in Adachi Ward, reported Japanese new outlet FNN.

Other children and staff were reportedly present at the facility at the time.

Police believe Yasuhara, the facility director at the time, approached the boy while he was by himself before allegedly committing the act, said Tokyo Reporter.

Boy told father after returning home

The incident came to light after the boy returned home and told his father what had happened.

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PHOTOS=: SCREENSHOT FROM FNN

Yasuhara was later arrested on suspicion of non-consensual indecent assault.

During questioning, he reportedly admitted to the inappropriate behaviour.

“I did something that I shouldn’t have done when caring for children,” he was quoted as telling investigators.

Dismissed after incident

FNN reported that Yasuhara had since been dismissed from his position at the childcare facility.

Police are also investigating whether he may have committed similar acts on other occasions.

The childcare centre was privately operated, rather than run directly by the ward, according to Japanese reports.

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