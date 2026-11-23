Many thanked Strong for her contributions to stray animals.

Cathy Strong, the co-founder of no-kill animal shelter Animal Lovers League (ALL), has died at the age of 79 on Nov 20, according to her obituary, posted on the Fur and Feathers Facebook page.

“Thank you for all your hard work and sacrifices,” the caption read.

She passed away on Nov 20. PHOTO: FUR AND FEATHERS/FACEBOOK

‘She is with all her beloved cats and dogs’

Facebook user Lorna Khoo also paid tribute to her in a post on Nov 21.

She had visited Strong (also known as Catherine Lee Sai Lang) in hospital three times and ordered a teddy bear for Strong, which arrived on the day she died.

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Khoo was sad but relieved because Strong’s suffering “is now ended and she is with all her beloved cats and dogs.”

Khoo said that ALL’s practices were at times “questionable” and “problematic,” but reasoned that Strong and her co-founder Mohan Div Sreedharan had taken on more animals than they could manage.

Their declining health had also affected their ability to care for the animals’ welfare. Khoo claimed the pair ended up in hospital after the shelter was shut down in February.

Remembered as ‘forgotten champion of animal welfare’

Oasis Second Chance Animal Shelter (OSCAS) called her a “forgotten champion of animal welfare”.

The shelter also called her “formidable”, noting she had earned a reputation as a champion for strays.

“Cathy stood at the forefront of efforts to protect the vulnerable and voiceless,” the shelter said.

While acknowledging that ALL, which opened in 2002, faced various challenges in sustaining a large-scale rescue operation, OSCAS also reflected on the sacrifices Strong made in dedicating her life to animal welfare.

“Cathy’s legacy remains intertwined with her extraordinary compassion and unwavering commitment to helping animals in need.”

Netizens also took to the comments section to offer their condolences and remember Strong.

Cathy Strong’s legacy in animal welfare

“They gave their all... for sure!!!” a user said.

Others thanked Strong for her contributions to strays andtheir welfare, describing her as compassionate and a “strong voice.”

Faced financial pressures

According to The Straits Times, ALL lost its tenancy at The Animal Lodge (TAL), a facility in Sungei Tengah that supports animal welfare groups.

Following complaints from its volunteers, inspectors from Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS) reportedly found several sick animals that were not receiving timely veterinary care, while many others showed signs of fear, anxiety and stress.

The shelter owed more than 50 months of rental arrears and had been required to return the eight units it occupied.

Words of support from Senior Minister K. Shanmugam

Amid its financial woes, Senior Minister K. Shanmugam expressed support for ALL’s founders, praising their dedication and good intentions despite the shelter’s financial difficulties.

Amid its financial woes, Senior Minister K. Shanmugam expressed support for ALL founders. ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY

He noted that caring for sick and elderly animals was costly, while its fundraising efforts had struggled, particularly after Covid-19.

However, he stressed that his support was personal and that he could not vouch for the founders’ actions or management, as he had not reviewed the shelter’s accounts.

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