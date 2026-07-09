A 25-year-old man was arrested for suspected drug trafficking offences on July 7.

Foreign national arrested for suspected drug trafficking after car gets intercepted by CNB, more drugs found in his condo

A 25-year-old man was arrested for suspected drug trafficking offences after Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) officers intercepted the car that he was travelling in along Kim Keat Road in the early hours of July 7.

A search of the car uncovered about 3,129g of cannabis on the floorboard of the rear passenger seat, said CNB in a news release on July 8.

The man, a foreign national, was then escorted to his residential unit in a condominium in the vicinity of Geylang East, where about 200g of cannabis, 121g of ‘Ice’, and 55g of ‘Ecstasy’ were recovered.

Cash of $1,259.90 was also seized.

“The drugs seized are estimated to be worth more than $81,000 and could potentially feed the addiction of 546 abusers for a week,” said CNB.

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Investigations into the drug activities of the arrested suspect are ongoing.

Those found guilty of trafficking more than 500g of cannabis may face the death penalty.

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