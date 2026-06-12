A foreign couple were allegedly caught behaving inappropriately on a moving tuk-tuk in Phuket.

Foreign couple allegedly seen performing indecent act on moving tuk-tuk, told police they were dancing

A foreign couple were allegedly seen engaging in an indecent act aboard a tuk-tuk in Phuket, Thailand.

According to Thai news outlet Khaosod, a video of the act was shared on a Facebook page on June 9.

In the video, a woman is seen straddling a man’s lap as he repeatedly spanks her. She also appears to bounce up and down while seated on him.

At least one other passenger can be seen sitting opposite the couple as the moving tuk-tuk continues its journey.

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Couple claim they were just dancing

According to local radio station Mcot Phuket, police subsequently identified the couple, who claimed they were merely dancing and had not engaged in any inappropriate behaviour.

The pair were issued a warning regarding appropriate behaviour in public spaces

In May, a foreign couple were deported from Thailand after they were caught allegedly engaging in oral sex on a tuk-tuk in Phuket.

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