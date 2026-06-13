Foreign caregiver slaps wheelchair-bound elderly woman in Taiwan, apparently for eating too slowly

A foreign caretaker was caught repeatedly slapping an elderly woman in a Taiwan cafeteria for apparently eating too slowly.

The video, which was first uploaded to Threads, depicts the foreign caretaker in a black shirt using her phone. She has one leg perched on the wheelchair of the elderly woman, whose hands are trembling uncontrollably.

The caretaker then looks up from her phone, hits the senior on the cheek multiple times, and appears to say something before resuming scrolling on her phone.

When the younger woman sets her phone down again, she appears to tug on the senior’s hand, causing her to lurch slightly forward. The caretaker then reaches for a blue bottle and appears to pour its contents into the elderly woman’s mouth. After setting the bottle down, she appears to slap the senior’s trembling hands and face while saying something indiscernible.

Speaking to TVBS News, an anonymous cafeteria employee said the building supervisor confronted the helper after being alerted to the incident.

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Council member calls for deportation

According to Taoyuan City Council member Huang Chiung-hui, the incident occurred at a cafeteria in Taoyuan General Hospital.

It is understood that the caretaker brought the senior to visit the doctor alone. The original clip has since been taken down but reposted across various social media platforms.

The incident sparked public outrage, with Huang denouncing the caretaker’s actions and calling for her deportation. In a Threads post on June 11, she questioned what might be taking place behind closed doors if the caretaker dared to slap the elderly woman in public.

Additionally, the city council member said a tuina practitioner had recognised the elderly woman as a patient at their clinic and would help notify her family.

Separately, Qiu Guoqin (transliteration), chief of the Transnational Labour Affairs Section at Taoyuan City’s Department of Labour, said that if the victim’s family files a bodily injury complaint against the caretaker, or if she is found to have violated the law, the case will be referred to the Ministry of Labor.

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