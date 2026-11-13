Flowers laid on the ground, women seen crying outside Nvidia HQ as CEO Jensen Huang resigns

Flowers were laid on the ground and women were seen crying outside Nvidia’s headquarters in Santa Clara, California, as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Jensen Huang steps down amid a string of scandals.

A Reuters video shows bouquets of flowers laid by the Nvidia logo, as three women stand near a door, with two of them appearing to cry.

Bouquets of flowers were laid by the Nvidia logo. PHOTO: REUTERS

Jensen Huang resigns from Nvidia following a string of scandals

On Nov 12, the company announced its CEO’s departure , marking the loss of one of the Artificial Intelligence industry’s most prominent advocates and raising questions about the future of the company Huang transformed into a global AI powerhouse.

Nvidia’s chief financial officer Colette Kress will serve as interim CEO while the company searches for a permanent successor.

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The company also appointed former Synopsys CEO and board member Harvey Jones as its first-ever board chairman.

Huang, 63, who co-founded Nvidia and holds a stake of about 3.6 per cent, making him the company’s fourth-largest investor, will also step down from its board.

Nvidia shares fell more than 10 per cent in pre-market trading, weighing on the broader market.

Had third affair with another employee: Reuters

Pressure had been mounting on Huang in the days leading up to his resignation, following reports of multiple extramarital affairs.

He was r eportedly involved with Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang, whom US authorities suspect of spying for Beijing, as well as Nvidia vice president of healthcare Kimberly Powell, a senior executive who reported directly to him.

Reuters also reported that Huang had an intimate relationship with a second female employee, citing two people familiar with the matter. The news agency did not identify the woman.

Nvidia declined to comment, while attempts to reach the individuals involved were unsuccessful.

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