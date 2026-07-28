Flipped S’pore flag on National Day banner: Parents clarify original photos showed correct orientation

The parents said that the original photos showed the Singapore flag in the correct orientation.

The parents of two children who submitted their photos for a National Day banner have spoken out after netizens spotted an error on the banner, clarifying that the original photos did not contain the mistake.

Photos of the banner surfaced in a post on the Singapore subreddit on July 24, showing the two friends standing side by side and holding Singapore flags.

However, one of the boys’ flags showed the crescent moon and stars facing the opposite direction, drawing amused comments from netizens.

Submitted images showed correct flag orientation

A day later, the original photos were posted on the Instagram page @thehobbityhob, apparently by the children’s parents.

Several photos showed the two boys holding hands and waving Singapore flags in the correct orientation, while another showed the pair locked in a tight embrace.

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“How did the AI NDP poster error happen?” the post asked.

The parents explained that they had spent an afternoon planning and carrying out the photoshoot.

“It was a cute memory for the kiddos to have, despite their initial reluctance,” the post read, saying that the children were rewarded after the 10-minute process.

“The images we selected and edited were with the right Singapore flag orientation, but the outcome was not as expected!” the caption read.

‘Well-intended initiative took a wrong turn’: Families respond

Speaking to Stomp, the parents said that they just wanted to capture the “genuine and unique friendship” that had formed between the pair.

“Our children were so excited to see their faces printed, but this well-intended initiative took a wrong turn with the online community,” they said.

The families have decided not to comment further.

Stomp has reached out to the relevant town council for comment.

In a separate incident, an AI-generated National Day banner in Chai Chee was replaced after residents spotted a flag was missing a crescent moon and stars.

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