Flipped car in Woodlands: Driver received driver’s license 3 months ago, was ferrying kids to tuition

The driver behind the overturned car in Woodlands had recently obtained her license and was ferrying her children to tuition.

The driver of the car which overturned in a Woodlands carpark reportedly received her driving license three months ago, and was sending her children for tuition when she lost control of the vehicle.

It was previously reported that the car had skidded at Block 622A Woodlands Drive 52 – a multi-storey carpark – at about 6.50pm on June 2. Photos circulating on social media show a black car turned turtle on a ramp leading to the exit of the carpark.

When Shin Min Daily News visited the scene of the incident, the car’s windows were observed to have shattered, its doors dented, and its hood scratched. The walls of the slope leading from the carpark’s ground floor to floor 1B were also visibly scratched.

Driver obtained license 3 months ago

The accident reportedly occurred while the driver was driving her two primary school-going children to a tuition class.

When interviewed, the female car driver, who declined to be named, said she suddenly lost control of the vehicle while attempting to exit the parking lot. As a result, the car sped down the slope and flipped over.

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“Luckily, my kids and I were unharmed and we managed to climb out of the car ourselves,” she said.

The female driver added that she obtained her driver’s license three months ago and that the car was bought by her husband to ferry their children.

Shin Min reporters also observed a bright yellow triangular probation plate, or P-plate, displayed on the top right corner of the car’s front windshield. In Singapore, drivers must display a P-plates on the front and rear windshields of their vehicles for 12 months after obtaining their license.

Following the accident, the woman’s two children took a bus to attend tuition, while she remained at the scene to provide assistance. According to police, a 41-year-old female driver sustained injuries but refused conveyance to the hospital. Police investigations are ongoing.

Vehicles directed to use entrance of carpark

The flipped car blocked the exit for over three hours. Though the car was towed away at around 10pm, the carpark exit remained shut with police officers directing vehicles to use the entrance instead.

Oil stains were observed on the ground, and cleaners subsequently arrived to clean it off.

The peculiar scene also attracted a large group of onlookers who discussed how the car could flip over within such a tight space.

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