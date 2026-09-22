Flash floods hit parts of Bukit Timah as heavy downpour blankets island

PUB had warned that heavy rain was expected over many areas of Singapore from 4.30pm to 6.30pm.

Rebekah Chia

The Straits Times

Sept 22, 2026

Flash floods have hit two areas in Bukit Timah on the afternoon of Sept 22, with the national water agency PUB also issuing several flash flood risk alerts for other areas amid a heavy downpour.

PUB said, in posts after 5pm, that the following areas were affected:

King’s Road, from Prince Road to Lutheran Road

Coronation Road, from Prince Road to Bukit Timah Road

The national water agency subsequently said that the flood waters had subsided in both areas.

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PUB had, earlier in the same afternoon, advised the public to avoid several areas for the next hour due to the risks of flash floods:

From 4.41pm: Junction of Gul Circle and Gul Avenue

From 4.43pm: Junction of Craig Road and Tanjong Pagar Road

From 4.46pm: Watten Drive

From 4.47pm: King’s Road, from Prince Road to Lutheran Road

From 4.52pm: Hillcrest Road (Watten Rise to Dunearn Road)

From 4.54pm: Cluny Park Road from Jln Kembang Melati to Bukit Timah Road

From 4.55pm: Junction of Commonwealth Lane and Commonwealth Drive

From 4.58pm: Junction of Queen’s Road and Lutheran Road

From 5.03pm: Coronation Road

From 5.08pm: Punggol Way (slip road to TPE)

PUB had warned that heavy rain was expected over many areas of Singapore from 4.30pm to 6.30pm.

In its fortnightly weather forecast on Sept 16, the Meteorological Service Singapore said more showers are expected in the second half of September compared with the first.

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