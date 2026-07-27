Rasidah denied allegations identifying her as the woman involved in Faishal Ibrahim’s resignation.

Fitness coach denies rumours linking her to Faishal, says she met him only twice at community events

A fitness coach has denied online rumours identifying her as the woman linked to former minister Faishal Ibrahim’s resignation, saying the allegations have caused distress to her and her family.

Rasidah Caudal spoke out on July 27 after screenshots circulated on social media claiming she was “the one who caused MP Faishal to resign”.

In a statement posted on her Facebook and Instagram accounts, she categorically rejected the allegations, saying her only interactions with Assoc Prof Faishal were at two community fitness events where he attended as the Guest of Honour.

The first was a Piloxing session held at Kampung Ubi Community Club on March 29 as part of an International Women’s Day event organised by the Kembangan CC Women’s Executive Committee.

The second was a Racial Harmony Day event at Kampung Ubi CC on July 12. Rasidah said she left for France on July 15, before news of his resignation emerged.

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She challenged those making the allegations to produce “real, unfabricated proof” of their claims.

“I ask those posting and commenting on these false accusations to please refrain from doing so,” she wrote. “May the people sharing these unsubstantiated rumours at least have the backbone to supplement them with proof.”

She also warned that spreading falsehoods could have legal consequences.

“I remind you that the propagation of these falsehoods is punishable under the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (POFMA), and I will not hesitate to take legal action against anyone spreading these false rumours,” she wrote.

Rasidah said the online speculation appeared to stem from people searching for answers surrounding Faishal’s resignation.

“I understand the sentiment. However, I beg you to refrain from causing damage to a woman and her family because you have not been able to obtain such answers,” she wrote.

“Resorting to playground chatter and false accusations, which have real-life consequences on people’s lives, is extremely low.”

Speaking to Stomp, Rasidah said the rumours had been “upsetting”.

“I am really sad and angry at the same time,” she said. “This does not only affect me but also my family.”

Asked if she had ever spoken to Faishal privately, Rasidah told Stomp: “Never. It was always on stage or at community events, with people around.”

She added that she had received hateful messages since the rumours began circulating online.

Assoc Prof Faishal resigned over ‘lapse of judgment’

The speculation follows Faishal’s sudden resignation as Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs and Senior Minister of State for Home Affairs on July 20 after acknowledging a “lapse of judgment” regarding his interactions with a female member of the public.

He also resigned as an MP for Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC and from the PAP.

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said the Prime Minister’s Office had received an email from the woman detailing her online exchanges and meetings with Faishal during public events.

On July 22, Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam noted in a Facebook post that Faishal’s online exchanges were “objectively, inappropriate and questionable”.

Netizens rally behind Rasidah

Many netizens expressed support for Rasidah, with some sending messages of “love and strength”.

Several described the rumours as “nonsense” and criticised people for spreading unverified claims.

“So sorry to learn about this. Some people are truly too free and simply lack humanity,” said a comment.

Former MP Amrin Amin also weighed in on the online speculation.

In an Instagram post shared on July 27, he said rumours had a way of creating “new victims”, noting that at least one woman had already been forced to publicly deny the allegations to protect herself and her family.

Amrin urged the public not to drag more people into the matter, writing: “The facts needed for public accountability are already known. What remains unknown is largely a matter of private curiosity.”

He added: “Public life is unforgiving enough. We do not need to make it crueller by pulling more people into the story.”

Additional reporting by Maureen Ow

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