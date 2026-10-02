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Firefighters find charging sex toy after mattress catches fire in home

A plugged-in sex toy charger is believed to have sparked a bedroom fire at a house in Melaka.

The blaze broke out at a house in Durian Tunggal shortly before 1pm on Sept 28, reported Malaysian news site The Star.

The fire was confined to a mattress in an unoccupied room.

Seven firefighters were deployed after an emergency call was received at 12.55pm and arrived about 10 minutes later.

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No injuries were reported and the house itself was not structurally damaged.

The suspected cause of the bedroom fire

According to UK site Need To Know, firefighters found a sex toy on the mattress that appeared to have been charging.

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The ceiling fan above the mattress had also partially melted from the heat.

However, the exact cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Melaka Fire and Rescue Department Zone Two chief Zulkhairani Ramli said an initial inspection found that the blaze was believed to have started from an electronic charging device that had been left plugged in.

The fire was brought under control at 1.59pm and the operation ended at 2.03pm.

Authorities were also trying to contact the occupants for more information.

*This article was produced with AI assistance.

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