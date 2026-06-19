Fire breaks out at Whampoa hawker centre, exhaust system engulfed in flames

A fire broke out at around 4pm at a hawker centre in Whampoa, with videos showing a section of the exhaust system above stalls engulfed in flames.

Facebook user Trovithy Teo posted a video of the blaze at Whampoa Makan Place, a hawker centre located at 90 Whampoa Drive.

A handful of patrons can be seen standing at a distance from the fire, with some holding up their phones to film the incident.

Footage making rounds online show the exhaust hood above Three Bowls, a stall specialising in kolo noodles, engulfed in flames.

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Several people are seen walking out from the hawker centre as smoke fills the air.

A man in a grey shirt manages to detach a hose reel and directs water at the flames, while two other men help to unravel the hose.

Another Facebook user, Cheryl Fong, shared a photo of the building’s exterior at 4.17pm on June 19, showing thick smoke surrounding the premises.

The user said she witnessed the fire break out at one of the hawker stalls after finishing her meal there.

Sightings of the fire were also circulated on the Complaint Singapore Facebook group by user Alan Soh, who posted a video of smoke billowing out of the building.

Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) vehicles were also spotted in photos posted at 4.26pm.

Stomp has reached out to Trovithy Teo, Alan Soh and the SCDF for more information.

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