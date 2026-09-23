A fire, believed to have started from an automatic mahjong table, broke out in an HDB unit in Ang Mo Kio.

Fire believed to have started by automatic mahjong table traps siblings in Ang Mo Kio flat

A fire, believed to have started from an automatic mahjong table, trapped a pair of siblings in their bedroom in their Ang Mo Kio flat.

The fire broke out on Sept 22 at around 10.45am in a four-room flat on the seventh floor of Block 254 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 4. The flat was home to a family of five.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the siblings’ father rushed home after learning that his children were trapped, but the fire was too intense for him to enter the unit.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) later rescued the brother and sister.

Fire believed to have started by automatic mahjong table

Speaking to Shin Min, the homeowner, who wished to be known only as Zhuang (transliterated), said the fire was suspected to have started from an automatic mahjong table in the living room.

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The 51-year-old said the table had been bought for more than $800 from a shopping mall about a year ago.

However, he said the table was not plugged in when the fire broke out and did not use batteries.

“I also don’t know why it caught fire. The cause is still being investigated,” said Zhuang.

He added that the master bedroom and living room were badly damaged by the fire.

The family is currently staying at a temporary accommodation arranged by the Housing and Development Board (HDB).

Preliminary estimates suggest that renovations would take about four months, and the family hopes to move back home before Chinese New Year.

Strong winds fanned the flames: Neighbour

A neighbour living below the affected unit who wished to be known only as Huang (transliterated), 78, said he rushed upstairs after hearing about the fire and knocked on his upstairs neighbour’s door.

He said another neighbour called Zhuang.

“Five to seven minutes later, the father (Zhuang) rushed back anxiously to open the door. But we saw that the fire in the living room was too intense and there was no way to get inside. The SCDF happened to arrive then, so we left the rescue to them,” said Huang.

He added that he saw the fire raging from outside the block.

The windows cracked from the heat and the flames grew stronger when a gust of wind blew through.

“The buildings around here are relatively low. When the wind blew, the fire spread to the curtains and the other side of the living room,” he said.

Son to miss A-Level exams

Zhuang told Shin Min that he has one son and two daughters. The two trapped in the unit during the fire were his eldest daughter, 21, and his son, 18.

Both were taken to the hospital and were not seriously injured. They are expected to be discharged on Sept 23.

He added that his son missed his A-Level examination as he had to remain in the hospital for observation.

“I think the most important thing now is to focus on his emotions and mental well-being. Whether he takes the exam is less important,” said Zhuang.

Kebun Baru SMC Member of Parliament (MP) Henry Kwek visited the scene after the fire to assess the situation and speak to affected residents.

In a Facebook post on Sept 22, he thanked the SCDF and police, as well as HDB and the Ang Mo Kio Town Council team, for “working quickly to support the affected resident”.

Kwek said the cause of the fire was still being investigated. He also reminded residents to take time to teach their families, especially elderly members, basic fire safety practices and to remain vigilant when cooking or using other sources of heat at home.

The SCDF said in a Facebook post that it was alerted to a fire at the location on Sept 22.

Upon arrival, SCDF officers found black smoke emitting from the living room of a seventh-floor unit. The fire, which involved items in the living room, was extinguished using one water jet.

Two people were rescued, assessed for smoke inhalation and conveyed to Singapore General Hospital.

About 20 residents from the block were evacuated by the police and SCDF as a precaution.

Following the firefighting operation, one firefighter was assessed for heat exhaustion and conveyed to Woodlands Hospital as a precaution. The firefighter was discharged on the same day.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Fire can occur due to circuit problems even though table was not turned on

Speaking to Shin Min, Chen Shi Hui (transliterated), technical director of electrical repair company Power Electrical, said automatic mahjong tables contain motors and could pose a fire risk if their wiring is improperly connected, if they consume excessive power or if they are of poor quality.

He said most automatic mahjong tables sold locally are manufactured in Japan or China.

Some China-made models use 230-volt electricity, while Japanese-made models generally operate at a lower voltage. As their electrical specifications differ from Singapore’s, users should take extra care when operating them.

Chen also warned that an automatic mahjong table could still cause a fire due to an electrical circuit fault even when it is switched off, if it remains plugged in.

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