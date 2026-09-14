A woman has created a matchmaking form and turned to TikTok to find herself a husband.

‘Find me a husband’: Woman creates matchmaking form, turns to TikTok after spending $1k on dating app premiums

A woman has created a matchmaking form and turned to TikTok to find herself a husband after spending more than $1,000 on dating app premiums.

On Sept 13, TikTok user @dionislovespink said she had “officially run out of men in Singapore” on dating apps.

Since joining dating platforms in March this year, she said she had spent more than $1,000 on premium subscriptions across the apps she used and had swiped through the entire pool of potential matches.

Having done that, dionislovespink said she is now “outsourcing” her husband search to TikTok.

She even created a matchmaking form for interested parties and called on anyone to share it with eligible men.

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The video has since amassed over 78,000 views and more than 200 comments.

‘Find me a husband’

Dionislovespink introduced herself as a 32-year-old woman who is separated and has no children.

“I’m genuinely looking to get married again and have two kids,” she said.

She added that she is looking for a single man who is financially stable and shares her goals.

Other qualities she is looking for include a provider mindset, ambition, being a non-smoker, liking cats and “preferably knows how to communicate like a functioning adult”.

Since her judgement on dating apps has “clearly failed (her)”, dionislovespink said she created an online matchmaking form for interested parties to fill out.

From the responses, she said she would choose which candidates would be worth dating.

The matchmaking form, which she included in her bio, asks for details such as the person’s name, age, whether he is based in Singapore and his relationship status.

It also includes questions about compatibility, such as relationship timelines and whether he wants children, as well as dating preferences such as texting frequency and preferred date types.

It includes questions about compatibility and dating preferences. PHOTOS: JOTFORM

She continued by encouraging people to send her form to their single friends or anyone “suspiciously eligible”.

“Send him this. TikTok, find me a husband,” she said.

Stomp has reached out to dionislovespink for comment.

‘I hope you find the one’: Netizens

Netizens were quick to encourage her, with some even helping by sending the form to their friends.

Some users said they have sent her matchmaking form to their single friends, while others said they have filled up the form themselves.

Others also gave brief summaries of people they knew. One commenter asked if she would consider a 51-year-old man, to which she replied that he was outside her “preferred range”.

“I hope you find the one,” a user wrote.

However, some commenters said she should not treat dating like a job application.

“This sounds more like a corporate job application to me,” one said.

Another encouraged her to “go out there”, make friends and enjoy the process of meeting new people.

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