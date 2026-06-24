The fight broke out in the early hours of June 20.

Fight erupts outside Zouk with over 5 men piling onto fallen man: ‘SG Royal Rumble?’

A brawl involving at least five men outside Clark Quay nightclub Zouk Singapore garnered attention online, with one netizen comparing it to a Royal Rumble — a popular match type conceptualised by the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE).

Instagram page @sgfollowsall posted a clip of the fight, stating in the caption that the incident happened outside Zouk at about 3am on June 20.

The video starts with two men chasing another man, while another man lies on the floor in the background as another appears to strike him.

A man barrels into another wearing a green hoodie, tackling him to the ground while the latter responds with a kick to his midsection.

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At least four other men rush to the scene and surround the man on the ground.

Stomp understands that no one was conveyed to the hospital.

Netizens disapprove, others amused by Zouk brawl

The post garnered over 160,000 views on Instagram, with netizens expressing disapproval in the comments.

“Go clubbing to have fun… not to be hooligans… youngsters nowadays don’t know how to have fun,” one netizen commented.

Others were amused, likening the scene to “children playing tag”, while another quipped: “At least learn how to punch properly lah.”

On Telegram, one user joked: “So who won the SG Royal Rumble?” — a reference to the WWE match concept that involves multiple participants battling it out until only one remains.

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