Muhammad Ngasri Sengngari, 36, had pleaded guilty to engaging the sexual services of a person below 18 years old.

Fifth man convicted of engaging sexual services of underage girl gets 14 weeks’ jail

Shaffiq Alkhatib

The Straits Times

Nov 19, 2026

A man who met a 16-year-old girl twice to engage her sexual services, but had sex with her once, was sentenced to 14 weeks’ jail on Nov 19.

Muhammad Ngasri Sengngari, 36, was one of eight men charged in August over offences involving the girl, and was the fifth to be dealt with.

He had pleaded guilty to engaging the sexual services of a person below 18 years old.

The prosecution said that in February 2024, Ngasri responded to a message in a Telegram group and was told he could have sex with an 18-year-old woman for $150.

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He used PayNow to transfer a deposit of $100 to someone whose details had been redacted from court documents.

Ngasri was told to meet the victim at a location that was also not disclosed in the documents.

Later that month, he met the victim, who claimed she was 18 years old.

Ngasri asked to see her identity card or Singpass details and she said she did not have them with her.

They could not agree on the transaction and he left.

He met the victim again on Feb 22, 2024, and transferred the remaining $50.

They had unprotected sex in a toilet at a community centre.

Court documents did not disclose how his offence came to light, but he was arrested in July 2026.

Four men linked to the case had been sentenced earlier.

Muhammad Ameerulah Noor Mohamed, 27, was jailed for three months on Nov 18, while Muhamad Haziq Bakatiar, 24, was sentenced to 11 weeks’ jail on Nov 2.

In October, Muhammad ’Aizat Khalis Daud, 38, was ordered to spend seven weeks behind bars. He tried but failed to have protected sex with the girl.

Syahirul Daud Abdul Razak, 26, was sentenced to four weeks’ jail in September. The girl had performed a sex act on him.

The cases involving the other three men are pending.

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