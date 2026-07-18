Fengshan cleaner wins hearts with work attitude and love story: ‘Work is work, can’t complain’

Uncle Ong says he keeps a photo of his late wife in his wallet.

He might not have much of an education and is not highly paid, but a humble cleaner in Fengshan has earned the respect and won the hearts of residents of the estate and many on the internet.

Uncle Ong’s heartwarming story was shared in a 70-second video on the East Coast Town Council’s Instagram account, @eastcoasttc, on July 2.

In it, he says that although he is not educated and is not earning much, he is very hardworking,

“Work is work, can’t complain,” says Ong in Mandarin, gesticulating animatedly with one hand as he holds a street broom in the other.

“No matter who comes by, as long as you greet me with a smile, I’ll respond with a ‘morning, sir’, or ‘morning, ma’am’,” he says cheerfully.

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He says he has felt the appreciation of the residents of the estate.

“When people notice me doing a good job cleaning, they will tell me, ‘Uncle, you’re so hardworking’,” he announces with pride.

His late wife’s words of encouragement

Ong then reveals a heartbreaking secret — the words of encouragement from his late wife.

“Sometimes I will feel heartache when I think about her,” he says, smiling, even as his voice breaks.

“Before her passing, she told me that the last few years of her life were meaningful because I was working and providing for the family and also took care of her at the same time,” he says.

It remains an accolade which he holds dearly in his heart.

“I will not have any regrets in my lifetime,” he says before proudly showing off a photograph in his wallet of him and his wife on their wedding day.

Netizens praise hardworking Fengshan cleaner

The video has garnered over 64,000 views and 80 comments, with many netizens thanking Ong for his contribution to the estate’s cleanliness.

“Consistency is in the day to day, when no one is looking (or videoing)! Uncle Ong is really this hardworking and friendly,” said an Instagram user.

“Uncle is superb. Live a good and happy life. We should be happy with what we have and live it to the fullest without regrets,” another said.

One netizen was particularly moved by a little detail in Uncle Ong’s personal effects. “He keeps his wedding photo in his wallet,” said the Instagram user.

‘Lets work hard, everyone’

In a follow-up video, MP for East Coast GRC (Fengshan), Hazlina Abdul Halim, who is also Vice-Chairman of East Coast Town Council, meets Uncle Ong to give him a little surprise from residents — a hongbao in appreciation of his endeavours.

Haslina shows Uncle Ong the online reactions to his story, and over coffee, he says: “It had always been my wife and I enjoying life together. When she passed, I wasn’t feeling my best, but that’s OK. I wouldn’t give up on myself. I will press on.”

“Yes, you got this,” says the MP, in Mandarin.

The video also shows Uncle Ong and Hazlina taking photos with residents and at its end, when asked for a word of advice for the residents of Fengshan, Uncle Ong says: “Everyone should take care of Singapore because Singapore is great.”

“I will work hard,” he adds. “Let’s work hard, everyone.”

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