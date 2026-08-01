The man said the drain cover gave way beneath him as he was walking along a footpath.

‘Fell like Superman’: Man left with bleeding abrasions after drain cover collapses beneath him along Bugis footpath

A man was left with bleeding abrasions to his hands and knee after a drain cover gave way beneath him on a footpath in Bugis, causing him to trip and fall “like Superman”.

He later discovered that one of the cover’s metal hooks had broken.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the incident occurred at about 8am on July 29, along a footpath near the junction of Arab Street and Queen Street.

The man, identified only as Mr Lin (transliterated), a 38-year-old gift shop employee, said he had been walking along the footpath when he noticed the pedestrian traffic light a few metres ahead had turned green. Hoping to cross the road in time, he broke into a light jog.

“I didn’t expect that the moment I stepped onto the drain cover, I would trip and fall to the ground like Superman,” he said.

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Man left bleeding after fall

He added that a passer-by who witnessed the fall stopped to check on him.

“My left knee and both palms were scraped and bleeding, and I had some minor abrasions on my arm,” he said, adding that he bought some ointment at a nearby convenience store to treat the wounds.

His mobile phone was also flung onto the ground in the fall, leaving its case slightly damaged.

Lin said he usually cycles to work but had parked his bicycle elsewhere that day, forcing him to walk instead.

After the incident, he examined the drain cover and found that it was secured by two hooks, one of which had broken.

Lin also repositioned the cover and placed a large rock in front of it to warn pedestrians.

“There are many tourists in the area, and elderly people and children also pass by. I hope something like this doesn’t happen to anyone else,” he said.

Stomp has reached out to the Land Transport Authority for comment.

Several nearby drain covers show slight depressions

According to Shin Min, three or four nearby drain covers also appeared to have slight depressions.

However, when reporters stepped on them, they did not feel unstable.

Some pedestrians were observed deliberately avoiding the drain covers, while others who were looking at their phones nearly tripped over the rock placed by Lin.

Busy pedestrian route near bus terminal

The footpath is located near a Causeway Link bus terminal, where many commuters and tourists pass through daily.

Mr Ma (transliterated), a 28-year-old chef, said he had never encountered a similar incident before. However, he generally avoids stepping on drain covers due to safety concerns.

Another man, who declined to be named, said pedestrians should avoid looking at their phones while walking and pay more attention to their surroundings to reduce the risk of such accidents.

According to AsiaOne, the drain cover has been fixed as of July 30.

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