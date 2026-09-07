A man who often lost his temper molested and raped his 15-year-old daughter while she was asleep.

Father molests 15-year-old daughter in her sleep, rapes her after she wakes and is too afraid to resist

A man molested his sleeping 15-year-old daughter, who woke up but was too afraid to resist before he raped her.

She later took the opportunity to go to a nearby police station to make a report while her father was taking a shower.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the 51-year-old accused faced six charges and pleaded guilty to three in court on Sept 7, including rape, aggravated outrage of modesty and criminal breach of trust (CBT).

The remaining three charges will be taken into consideration during sentencing.

The Straits Times reported that these comprised two other CBT charges and one voyeurism charge for taking obscene photos of his daughter.

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As the victim is the accused’s biological daughter, the judge ordered the media not to publish any information that could reveal her identity, including the accused’s name.

Father often lost his temper

The accused was the general manager of a company at the time of the offences.

His responsibilities included ensuring projects stayed on schedule, collecting payments from customers and negotiating marketing deals.

The court heard that the victim had lived with her father since she was five.

She recalled that he was often strict with her over various matters at home. He would scold her and, at times, lose his temper and hit her with a cane or clothes hanger, or pull her hair.

ST reported that the prosecution said the girl had experienced such treatment on numerous occasions, even for minor infractions, and had come to believe it was normal for her father to use violence against her.

On the night of Aug 10, 2024, the accused and his daughter were both in the living room.

The accused began scolding her because the home was messy and, in anger, swept items from a table onto the floor.

He then told his daughter to return to her room and dismantled all the surveillance cameras in the home before going to bed.

The court was not told why he removed the cameras.

Raped daughter while she slept

The next morning, the accused went into his daughter’s room to wake her.

She was fast asleep and did not respond. Her entire body was covered by a blanket, with only her head exposed.

When she did not respond, the accused approached her and tapped her shoulder before pulling away the blanket to expose her legs.

He then molested her before raping her.

The girl woke up when he molested her but was too afraid of her father to resist or react.

Afterwards, the accused went to take a shower. The girl took the opportunity to leave the home and go to a nearby police station to make a report.

When the accused finished showering and realised his daughter was missing, he immediately went out to look for her.

As he passed the police station, he saw his daughter sitting inside. He then went home to change before returning to the police station, where he was arrested.

ST reported that he changed into a pair of jeans before returning to surrender.

He has remained in remand since.

No prolonged sexual abuse, accused supported daughter through difficult times: Defence

The accused also pleaded guilty to a CBT charge after telling a customer that there was a problem with his company’s system and asking for payment to be transferred into another bank account.

Investigations found that while he was the company’s general manager, he secured a business deal sometime between December 2022 and June 2023.

He claimed that the company’s system was experiencing problems and asked the customer to transfer the money into another bank account belonging to a company he had registered himself.

Shin Min reported that the customer transferred more than $20,000 to him in total.

The accused said he had intended to return the money to the company but was later unable to do so. He repaid slightly more than $5,000, leaving close to $18,000 outstanding.

The prosecution said the accused had numerous previous convictions and had previously served jail terms. He was sentenced to five years’ corrective training in 2009.

The prosecution said he had betrayed the trust of both his biological daughter and his employer.

It sought a jail term of between 13 years and eight months and 14 years and nine months.

It also sought an additional 18 to 24 weeks’ imprisonment in lieu of the nine to 11 strokes of the cane he would otherwise have received.

The defence said the accused acknowledged that he was a strict father and had sometimes gone too far, but argued that he had supported his daughter through difficult periods in her life.

It also stressed that he had not sexually abused his daughter over a prolonged period and urged the judge to consider a sentence of 13 years and five months’ jail.

The case has been adjourned to Nov 2 for sentencing.

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