The 38-year-old driver who was involved in an accident which killed a six-year-old girl will be charged on April 8. PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS

Fatal Chinatown accident: Driver to be charged on April 8 over death of 6-year-old girl

Nadine Chua

The Straits Times

April 7, 2026

The driver involved in an accident in Chinatown that killed a six-year-old girl and injured the girl’s mother will be charged on April 8.

In a statement on April 7, the police said the 38-year-old woman will be charged with driving without due care and attention causing the death of the girl.

The woman will also face a charge of driving without due care and attention causing grievous hurt to the girl’s 31-year-old mother.

The victims were from Indonesia holidaying in Singapore.

The police were alerted to the accident on Feb 6 at around 11.50am along Spring Street, near Buddha Tooth Relic Temple. The driver was arrested at the scene.

The girl, Sheyna Lashira Smaradiani, was taken unconscious to the hospital where she died.

Her remains were repatriated to Indonesia on the morning of Feb 8 and buried later that day in South Jakarta.

Her mother, Ms Raisha Anindra Pascasiswi, was also taken to the hospital and has since been discharged.

The Indonesian Embassy in Singapore previously told The Straits Times that Ms Raisha was seriously injured in the accident, and was in intensive medical care at Singapore General Hospital.

Those who drive without due care and attention causing death can be jailed for up to three years, fined up to $10,000, or both.

If convicted of driving without due care and attention causing grievous hurt, an offender can be jailed for up to two years, fined up to $5,000, or both.

The offender also faces a driving disqualification from all classes of vehicles.

The Traffic Police said it takes a serious view of motorists who drive carelessly and endanger the lives or safety of other road users.

“All motorists are urged to abide by traffic rules to keep our roads safe for everyone. TP will continue to take firm action against errant motorists,” said the police.

Road traffic fatalities hit a 10-year high in 2025, with 149 traffic deaths that year compared with 141 in 2016.

There were 142 traffic deaths in 2024.

The number of people injured in road traffic accidents also increased from 9,342 in 2024 to 9,955 in 2025.

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