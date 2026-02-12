Tribute left at the entrance of the carpark included flowers, bento meals, and plush toys. STOMP PHOTO: ALICIA CHUA

Flowers, food, and plush toys placed at site of Chinatown fatal crash

Flowers have been laid near the scene of the fatal Chinatown accident that killed a six‑year‑old Indonesian girl.

A post shared on the SingaporeRaw subreddit on Feb 11 showed a Chicken McNugget Happy Meal set from McDonald's and toys among flowers, sweets, and lotus candles.

PHOTO: IHUNGRYALREADY/REDDIT

When Stomp visited the entrance to the open-air carpark on the afternoon of Feb 12, more offerings had been added, though the McDonald's meal was nowhere to be seen.

The tributes were placed on a grass verge next to a pavement, which was marked by dried stains.

STOMP PHOTO: ALICIA CHUA

The tributes include:

Bouquet of flowers

A handwritten note

Plush Toys

A Doll

Children's bags

A Bento Meal

Drinks

Most passers-by paused for a second look at the tributes, while some took pictures from a distance.

Candles were also placed on the other side of the carpark exit, beside a police witness appeal notice

STOMP PHOTO: ALICIA CHUA

One of the flower bouquets carried a handwritten note in Chinese from Venerable Shi Fa Rong.

"A little six-year-old girl was seriously injured and passed away after an accident," the note read. It added: "Mother was injured: Wishing her a speedy recovery."

STOMP PHOTO: ALICIA CHUA

Ven Fa Rong also took to Facebook to document his visit to the accident site, where he laid a bouquet of flowers.

Netizens mixed about food offerings

While most were moved by the tribute, some netizens expressed concern over the perishability of the McDonald's meal.

"One could use McDonald's toys instead of food to avoid attracting pests," one user suggested.

"Saddest Happy Meal ever, RIP," another wrote.

Other netizens suggested alternative ways to show support for the victims' family.

"I donated directly to the father via his alumni group," said one Redditor.

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.