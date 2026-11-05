Footage circulating online shows a motorcycle lying on its side on the road, behind a lorry and a blue bus.

Fatal BKE accident: Motorcyclist who died was SMRT bus captain, he was on his way home from work

An off-duty SMRT bus driver was riding his motorcycle home after work when he was involved in a fatal accident involving a bus and a lorry on the BKE towards Woodlands .

Police told Stomp that they were alerted to the accident involving a motorcycle, a bus, and a lorry at about 3.30pm on Nov 4. The 49-year-old motorcyclist was conveyed unconscious to the hospital, where he subsequently died.

A 50-year-old male bus driver was arrested for driving without due care and attention causing death. Police investigations are ongoing.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it conveyed one person to Woodlands Hospital.

Photos purportedly showing the aftermath of the accident were shared in the Malaysia-Singapore Border Crossers (MSBC) Facebook group on Nov 4.

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One photo shows a blue motorcycle toppled over on the road, with a black shoe lying nearby.

Another photo shows a man’s SMRT staff pass.

PHOTO: MALAYSIA-SINGAPORE BORDER CROSSERS (MSBC)/FACEBOOK

A third photo depicts a person lying on the road, with what appears to be blood flowing from their upper body.

The post has since been taken down.

Motorcyclist was riding home after work: SMRT

Footage shared by 1ThirdMedia Movement, a non-governmental organisation in Singapore, purportedly depicted the aftermath of the accident.

The video showed multiple police vehicles stopped along the road, with a lorry and a blue bus further ahead.

A motorcycle could also be seen lying on its side behind the two vehicles.

In response to Stomp’s queries, deputy managing director of SMRT Buses Vincent Gay said the motorcyclist was an off-duty bus driver. He was riding home after work when the accident occurred.

The company is deeply saddened by the passing of its colleague and is in touch with his family to provide the support they need, Gay added.

Stomp has reached out to 1ThirdMedia Movement for more information.

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