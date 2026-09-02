‘Farewell, Seelan’: Crowds gather for emotional funeral procession of S’porean man with cerebral palsy

Crowds of people gathered in Serangoon for the funeral procession of Gunaseelan Vanaz, a Singaporean man with cerebral palsy, as videos of the emotional farewell showed his brother sobbing over the casket.

The older brother, Suresh Vanaz, 47, told Stomp that Gunaseelan, 42, developed a slight fever on Aug 29, before suffering a seizure and dying on his chest.

The pair made headlines in February 2025 when Suresh spoke about his annual tradition of carrying Gunaseelan — affectionately known as Seelan — up the steps of Batu Caves in Selangor during Thaipusam.

Videos of the funeral procession were shared on Sept 1 by Singaporean actor Vincent Tee, who said that he had known Suresh, a part-time actor, since they filmed a Suria drama over 10 years ago.

“The turnout was wonderful, and the entire procession was filled with love and respect. Farewell, Seelan,” Tee wrote.

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One video also showed Suresh bending over the casket, before breaking down in tears.

He lifts his left palm skyward, while his right grips the casket. Someone pats his back, as a crowd of people watch in silence.

During the procession, about 10 people are seen carrying the casket on their shoulders as a crowd of people follows along. Another clip shows the crowd holding white balloons, releasing them into the air in unison.

Suresh added in a Facebook post on Sept 1 that his “heart is shattered” as this would be the last time he could see his brother.

“The thought of walking away from him today and knowing I cannot bring him home with me is a pain I cannot explain,” he wrote in an emotional tribute to his brother.

“Seelan, my brother, please wait for us there. You have fought your battle, and now you can finally rest. You will forever be a part of me, and I will carry your memories in my heart until the day we meet again.”

Stomp has reached out to Suresh Vanaz for more information.

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