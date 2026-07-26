One MRT commuter’s video of a seemingly old and very dusty fan at Ang Mo Kio MRT station has led to much laughter among amused netizens.

‘This fan is legendary’: Old, dusty Ang Mo Kio MRT fan wins praise from netizens

One MRT commuter’s video of a seemingly old and very dusty fan at Ang Mo Kio MRT station has led to much laughter among amused netizens.

TikToker @dhiren.dev — who goes by Dhiren Dev — posted the 15-second long video of a wall fan at the platform level of the MRT station on July 22.

“How many years you’ll be sleeping, ahem, I mean keeping this fan?” the on-screen text cheekily read.

The video then zooms into a fan mounted on a pillar. The fan appears to be old but still working, with its grilles choked with dust.

The video has since been viewed 33,600 times, with 376 likes and 135 comments.

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‘If it’s working why need to change?’

Some netizens pointed out that the fan was still in working condition and was perhaps an appropriate symbol of how long Ang Mo Kio MRT station has been in service.

“To remind you its a very old station (opened 1987),” wrote one TikTok user.

Another echoed this opinion, writing: “This fan is legendary! service for more than 30 years!”

One even called such wall-mounted fans “the real deal back in the day” — before the current trend of carrying portable bladeless fans to beat the heat.

A more sceptical group of commenters highlighted the potential health and safety risks that the fan brought.

“Wait til fan heavy with dust drop on someone head,” warned one user.

“This how people get sick too,” lamented another netizen.

At least one user saw the humour in Dev’s video, joking: “This fan is begging for mercy 😂 just decommission lah.”

Stomp has reached out to SMRT for comment.

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