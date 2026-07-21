Jenna Chan died on Nov 8, 2024, during an overseas expedition to the Maldives. Her parents have filed claims against the school as...

Family of SJI International student who died on Maldives trip files negligence claim against school

Ann Neo and Gabrielle Chan

The Straits Times

July 20, 2026

The family of a girl who died while on a school trip to the Maldives in 2024 has filed a negligence claim against her school, St Joseph’s Institution International (SJII), in the High Court on July 20, according to a media release by the family’s lawyers.

Jenna Chan, then 15 and a Grade 9 student, died on Nov 8, 2024, during a National Youth Achievement Award overseas expedition to the Indian Ocean island state.

She was reportedly hit by the propeller of a running boat while snorkelling.

The Maldives Whale Shark Research Programme, an external vendor, organised the snorkelling part of the trip.

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Jenna’s parents, Jennifer Liauw and Alan Chan, filed claims against the school as co-administrators of the girl’s estate and as dependants.

They are represented in Singapore by Jennifer Lim of Duxton Hill Chambers (Singapore Group Practice), Jonathan Muk of Nusa Chambers and Providence Law Asia.

The media release did not state the amount the parents are claiming, but civil claims are usually heard in the High Court if the amount exceeds $250,000.

The statement of claim contends that because Jenna was a child placed in the school’s custody on a compulsory school trip, SJII owed her a non-delegable duty of care that could not be outsourced to a third party.

In the media release, Jenna’s parents said litigation was “a last resort after every other avenue for accountability failed”. The release added that the claim followed more than 20 months of seeking accountability through other channels.

Jenna was in the waters near Dhigurah island in the Alifu Dhaalu Atoll for a whale shark excursion when she was reportedly fatally struck by the propeller of a reversing boat.

The trip formed part of SJII’s outdoor education programme, which is compulsory for Grade 9 students and a requirement for promotion to the next academic year.

In response to media queries, Jenna’s parents said in a separate statement that the main objective of the claim is to have “the comfort and certainty that no other family will have to go through the experience which we have gone through”.

“We just hope Jenna is remembered not only for the way she died, but also for the wonderful person she was. If her story helps make things safer for other children, then some good will have come from an unimaginable loss,” they added.

In response to queries by The Straits Times, SJII principal Michael Johnston confirmed that Jenna’s parents filed a claim against the school in the High Court on July 20.

He added that the school denies the allegations in the claim and had engaged legal counsel to defend the suit.

Johnston said the school did not withhold information from the family, adding that SJII had sought information from the Maldivian authorities investigating the incident but had not received any.

“We are deeply mindful of their immense loss and strive to be respectful and sensitive in every way possible,” he said.

He added that the school will refrain from commenting further publicly as the matter is before the courts. Johnston also said that the school had reached out to Jenna’s parents on numerous occasions and remains open to meeting them when they are ready.

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