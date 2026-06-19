A family’s new home was left with damaged flooring after they performed the traditional pineapple housewarming ritual.

A family left a pineapple in their new home for 3 days — and came back to this

A Singaporean family got an unexpected surprise after performing a traditional housewarming ritual believed to usher in prosperity, wealth and good fortune.

Lifestyle content creator and mother of three Erica Zhao, who goes by the Instagram handle @princessezyt, took to social media on June 16 to share a cautionary tale for fellow homeowners.

The clip, titled “A little PSA for all new homeowners!”, has drawn more than 160,000 views and over 120 comments.

Discovered pineapple juice may leak out in hot weather

In the video, Zhao shared that her family had rolled a pineapple in their new home and left it there, “thinking nothing of it”.

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However, when they returned three days later, they discovered a large white mark etched into the shiny marble flooring.

Zhao said they later learnt that pineapples are naturally acidic and that, in Singapore’s heat, juice from the fruit can leak out and seep into certain types of flooring, leaving marks or stains.

She advised other new homeowners planning to carry out the ritual to place the pineapple on a tray or wrap it in a cloth before rolling it around the house.

“It’s a simple step that could save you from an unnecessary headache later on,” she wrote.

Stomp has reached out to Zhao for comment.

Netizens ‘didn’t know’ about aftermath

Many surprised netizens said they were unaware that the popular housewarming ritual could damage flooring.

“Good info! I didn’t know,” one commenter wrote, while several others thanked Zhao for sharing the tip.

One netizen sheepishly admitted to making the same mistake, while another said they had quickly removed their pineapple after moving in.

When one user asked what would happen next, Zhao replied that the damaged flooring would have to be polished.

Others saw the funny side of the situation.

“Deeply etched the wealth in your house, it’s a good sign,” one netizen quipped.

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